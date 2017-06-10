Mason Square community policing march held Saturday

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield’s C3 community policing unit held a march in the Mason Square neighborhood Saturday morning to bring together law enforcement and local residents.

More than a dozen residents and police officers gathered in the Mason Square neighborhood Saturday morning to march through the streets of Mason Square, meet their neighbors, and support the community during what some residents said is a dangerous time for the city.

Juanita Batchelor, a Mason Square resident, told 22News, “Help support with all the violence in the neighborhoods and stuff. I lost my son to violence, so I’m trying to help support.”

Marchers made their way through the Mason Square neighborhood to share information on community resources like Text-a-Tip and Wayfinders, and to encourage residents to consider joining the C3 community effort.

Tracye Whitfield, a member of the Mason Square C3 committee, told 22News, “We just talk about concerns, we talk about events. And also to create a sense of community. You know if there is any crime happening in the area, our officers address it and we just report back.”

Batchelor told 22News that she lost her son to violence. She noted that events like Saturday’s march could help make the city safer, saying, “It’s horrible. It’s a scary situation. It makes you worry about your children, your grandchildren. You just want to protect everyone. I’m liking them getting it together, getting the police and community together. It’s definitely a help.”

Springfield Police Sergeant Devon Williams told 22News, “We want the people to know that we’re here, that we’re not going anywhere and we are here to help. The more information that we get, the better we’re able to fight the crime in the city.”

Mason Square’s C3 meetings are held at the Mason Square library every Tuesday at 11:00 a.m., and anyone is welcome to attend.