Man stabbed while trying to break up fight dies

HAVERHILL, Mass. (AP) — Authorities in Massachusetts say a man who was stabbed while trying to break up a fight between his friend and another man has died.

The Essex District Attorney’s Office says 28-year-old Matthew Sabatino, of Lawrence, died Thursday night of his injuries.

Investigators say Sabatino was out with his fiancé and another couple on May 28 when the altercation happened in downtown Haverhill.

Police say the assailant stabbed Sabatino in the chest after cutting Sabatino’s friend.

Authorities say prosecutors will seek a murder charge against Hayden Delafuente, who currently faces assault charges in the stabbing. It couldn’t be determined Saturday if the 21-year-old man from Haverhill has retained an attorney in the case.