WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) – A lemonade truck drove over a seawall at Oakland Beach in Warwick.

Warwick police have not released many details yet. It happened shortly after 2 p.m. Friday.

Photos sent in by witnesses show the New England Lemonade truck with its rear tires still on the seawall and nose in the ground on the beach.

Witnesses say the driver seemed confused, but was otherwise uninjured.