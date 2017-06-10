Keep Springfield Beautiful holds successful electronic recycling event

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Keep Springfield Beautiful held an electronics recycling event Saturday morning, to safely dispose of people’s old or unwanted electronics.

The organization said they fill at least three dumpsters every year with old television sets, air conditioning units and desktop computers.

Springfield residents could dispose of two items free of charge. Last year, the amount of items collected surpassed the group’s expectations, and now the non-profit charges a small fee for any additional items.

Melvin Edwards, president of Keep Springfield Beautiful, told 22News, “We were so successful, that our bill came out at over $9,000, and it just kind of wiped out the Keep Springfield Beautiful budget. So this year to address that, we advertise as a free event, but we have to charge $2 for each additional item after two.”

Event organizers said hard metals and chemicals inside of electronics don’t break down like regular trash, and special recycling efforts like these make sure the items are safely disposed of.

Click here to learn more about how to properly recycle electronic waste.