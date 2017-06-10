Horses share the road with western Massachusetts drivers

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Once a year a team of dedicated horsemen remind western Massachusetts drivers that horses have the right of way on the road.

Jose Rubero of Springfield took his message on horseback for the 6th annual “share the road, Horses paved the way” campaign. Rubero and his fellow riders traveled through a number of Springfield area communities hoping drivers will get the message.

Rubero told 22News, “We rode in Northampton, with a ride in Palmer with Blue Star and East Longmeadow in Belchertown.”

Jose Rubero and his fellow horsemen shared with drivers the rule of the road that yes it’s legal to go horseback riding on the roads of Massachusetts except where posted.