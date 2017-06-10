Early morning stabbing in Holyoke

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – 22News is covering breaking news in Holyoke. Two people were taken to the hospital after a stabbing early Saturday morning.

Holyoke Police Lt. Jim Albert told 22News, police were called 296 Oak Street to a 4th floor apartment just before 6AM for a report of domestic violence. Lt. Albert told 22News at least one person was stabbed.

A man was taken to Baystate Medical Center and a woman was taken Holyoke Medical Center, their injuries are unknown at this time.

Holyoke Police, State Police, and the Hampden County District Attorney’s office are trying to determine what led up to this incident.