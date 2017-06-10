Chicopee residents shocked by murder-suicide

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A small tight knit Chicopee community is now at the center of a murder-suicide.

Residents refused to talk to 22News this afternoon, after discovering their neighbor Mary Danehy was allegedly murdered by her 15 year old son Thursday.

According to The Hampden County District Attorney’s office, Danehy’s son Joshua Guyette stabbed her to death, and then shot and killed himself.

A neighbor who lives next door, Montell Johnson, declined to go on camera, but told 22News she’s still in shock. She said, “You don’t really hear a lot of bad stuff in Chicopee. That’s one of the reasons why I came here, so it’s surprising to hear something like that.”

88 year old John Danehy heard a gunshot and alerted the police. He was in the home on Saturday, but declined to talk with 22News.