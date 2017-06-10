Berkley police looking for missing man with developmental disabilities

Flint has brown eyes and gray hair

By Published:
Photo Courtesy: Berkley Police Department

BERKLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – The Berkley Police Department is looking for a man who has been missing since June 8.

According to police, 48-year-old Donald Flint of Berkley, was last seen on Padelford Street in Berkley.

Flint is said to be suffering from developmental disabilities and authorities fear that his health and safety is in danger.

Flint is described as 5’10 tall and weighs about 180 pounds. He has brown eyes and gray hair.

If you have seen Flint or have any information on his whereabouts, you are asked to call Berkley police at (508) 822-7040.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s