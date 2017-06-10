Berkley police looking for missing man with developmental disabilities

BERKLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – The Berkley Police Department is looking for a man who has been missing since June 8.

According to police, 48-year-old Donald Flint of Berkley, was last seen on Padelford Street in Berkley.

Flint is said to be suffering from developmental disabilities and authorities fear that his health and safety is in danger.

Flint is described as 5’10 tall and weighs about 180 pounds. He has brown eyes and gray hair.

If you have seen Flint or have any information on his whereabouts, you are asked to call Berkley police at (508) 822-7040.