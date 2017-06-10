At least one stabbed in Holyoke domestic dispute

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – A Holyoke couple has hospitalized after allegedly inflicting injuries on each other during an incident of domestic violence incident.

Holyoke Police Lt. Jim Albert told 22News, officers were called to a fourth floor apartment at 296 Oak Street just before 6:00 a.m for a report of domestic violence.

Lt. Albert also told 22News at least one person was stabbed. A man was taken to Baystate Medical Center and a woman was taken Holyoke Medical Center. The extent of their wounds are still unclear. Holyoke Police, State Police, and the Hampden County District Attorney’s office are trying to determine what led up to this incident.