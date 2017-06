SALEM, Mass. (NBC) – A 11-year-old boy died when he was struck by a train in Salem, Massachusetts.

It happened on Friday in a forest area, just along the Newburyport and Rockport line.

Both transit and Essex County police confirmed the child was hit by an MBTA commuter rail train.

At this time, the boy’s identity has not been released, but his family has been notified about the death.