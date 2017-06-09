Woman awoken by peeping tom asking to be let in

QUINCY, Mass. (AP) — Police are investigating in Massachusetts after a woman says an unknown man knocked on her bedroom window in the middle of the night, asking to be let in.

Meaghan Collins says she was awoken Thursday around 12 a.m. by her cats at her Quincy apartment. She looked up to see a man in her window.

Collins says the man told her, verbatim, “I was watching you sleeping. You’re beautiful. Let me in.”

Collins covered her 8-year-old son’s face with blankets — who was sleeping in the bed with her — and called 911.

Arriving officers searched the area, but could not find the man. The Quincy Police Department says in a Facebook post it appeared to be an “isolated incident.”