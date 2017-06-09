White House Infrastructure Summit draws pair of local leaders

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WWLP) – Two local leaders were at the White House and met with President Trump on Thursday.

President Trump held an infrastructure summit at the White House. Springfield DPW Director Chris Cignoli and the Executive Director of the Springfield Water & Sewer Commission, Josh Schimmel went to Washington, D.C.

The purpose of the meeting was for the President to highlight his efforts in combining private and public money to overhaul the nation’s highways, waterways and air travel systems. We spoke to our local leaders after the meeting who agreed that some reform is needed to remove some of the obstacles that stand in the way of getting work done.

“That’s the way a lot of things in the federal government over time have kind of been created and follow those kind of same rules and as I said it’s not one size fits all for the entire country,” said Cignoli.

“Really met a lot of other people across the country who really you can almost instantly have a connection with just based upon the same and similar experiences that we’re having,” said Schimmel.

President Trump promised massive permit reform in his $1 trillion infrastructure package.