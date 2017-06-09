Westfield courthouse re-dedicated to retired Judge John Greaney

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Westfield Courthouse has been renamed to the Judge John Greaney Court House.

More than two dozen judges, lawyers, politicians and loved ones gathered for the re-dedication ceremony, Friday night, for retired Judge John Greaney.

Judge Greaney served as a Massachusetts Superior Court Justice, and was chief justice on the Massachusetts Appeals Court.

The Westfield native said this dedication is significant, because he started his career as a clerk in 1961, at the Westfield Court House.

“Buildings, bridges named after people will outlive them,” Retired Judge John Greaney told 22News. “People can think about that when they see my name and some of the decisions we’ve made at the Supreme Judicial Court and hopefully, it helped them in some way.”

Judge Greaney told 22News, his proudest moment was starting and serving on the Hampden County Housing Court.