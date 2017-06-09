Westfield Chamber of Commerce holds annual breakfast gathering

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Greater Westfield Chamber of Commerce hosted its annual June Breakfast at Westfield State on Friday morning.

Massachusetts Housing and Economic Development Secretary Jay Ash addressed the crowd of more than 100 local business leaders.

Ash told 22News the Baker Administration’s “Opportunities for All” plan will invest one billion dollars in helping revitalize communities across Massachusetts.

“We’ve been spending this year going around talking to people,” Ash explained. “Talking to businesses, talking to communities about how their regional strengths can be leveraged to create even greater vitality in the area.”

Ash also told 22News that lawmakers are also working on bill to help promote and grow small businesses across the state.

They hope to file that bill in the fall.