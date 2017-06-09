West Springfield car crash led to gun arrest

Man arrested without incident

By Published:
Photo courtesy West Springfield Police Department

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – One man was arrested in West Springfield early Friday morning after police allegedly found an unlicensed gun in his car.

West Springfield police said in a Facebook posting that officers were called to the area of 13 River Street at 2:40 a.m. for a car crash. The driver and only person in the car, Anthony Mitchell of Springfield, was arrested after officers allegedly found a Hi-Point CF380 semi-automatic gun on the driver’s side floor during their investigation of the crash.

West Springfield police say the weapon contained a magazine with seven rounds of ammunition inside.

Mitchell was arrested and is being charged with carrying a firearm without a license and possession of ammunition without a FID card.

