Walking all night in Belchertown for Relay for Life

The high school choir opened up the event with the national anthem

By Published:

BELCHERTOWN, Mass. (WWLP) – From six o’clock Friday evening until noon Saturday, the Belchertown High School track will be used to raise money for cancer in this year’s Relay for Life.

People are walking for family-members and friends who are battling cancer, and remembering lost loved ones.

The money raised during the event can be a lifeline to save lives from the dreaded disease. All money raised goes towards the American Cancer Society.

The Belchertown High School choir at the Relay for Life.

The Belchertown High School choir started the event by singing the national anthem.

22News is a “Relay for Life” sponsor and partner. 22News Reporter Sy Becker attended this year’s event.

Communities across the globe come together to honor cancer survivors, remember loved ones lost, and fight back against a disease that continues to take many lives. Click here to see how you can get involved.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s