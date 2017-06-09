Walking all night in Belchertown for Relay for Life

BELCHERTOWN, Mass. (WWLP) – From six o’clock Friday evening until noon Saturday, the Belchertown High School track will be used to raise money for cancer in this year’s Relay for Life.

People are walking for family-members and friends who are battling cancer, and remembering lost loved ones.

The money raised during the event can be a lifeline to save lives from the dreaded disease. All money raised goes towards the American Cancer Society.

The Belchertown High School choir started the event by singing the national anthem.

22News is a “Relay for Life” sponsor and partner. 22News Reporter Sy Becker attended this year’s event.

Communities across the globe come together to honor cancer survivors, remember loved ones lost, and fight back against a disease that continues to take many lives.