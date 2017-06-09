Wales receives recognition for improved sidewalk accessibility

WALES, Mass. (WWLP) – Wales is one of two western Massachusetts towns to receive new sidewalks funded by MassDOT.

The town of Chester was also recognized for their improved sidewalks.

The nonprofit organization Smart Growth America has given the the towns national recognition for those sidewalks.

They’re credited with improving safety at the Wales Elementary school and providing better access to the Wales Baptist Church.

Longtime Wales resident, Michael Whelan told 22News his town could still use more help from the state.

“A couple of million to fix Monson Road, it would be great,” Whelan said. “You know, the local politicians got to get behind our people and get it done.”