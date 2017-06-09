Use of revolving funds to help Chicopee programs

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Chicopee’s city council took a step to help some municipal programs this week.

The council approved what are called “revolving funds.” In this case, it will help programs at the library, summer camp, and passport services, among others.

Basically, revolving funds allow a city department to keep the money it makes for a program or service, and re-invest it into the same program.

“It is a nice way of making sure the money follows the needs,” Chicopee Mayor Richard Kos said.

Kos told 22News that the program generates anywhere from a few dollars to around $100,000.

