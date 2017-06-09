Up to 3/4 of lice population now resistant to conventional treatments

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – You have heard about lice, but what about “super lice?”

Lice has become resistant to conventional shampoo treatments. A study of lice by UMass Amherst pesticide toxicologist John Marshall found that 2/3 to 3/4 of lice are now immune to conventional treatments, and are classified as “super lice.”

Lice is most commonly spread when people touch heads, and children remain particularly at risk, because school is still in session.

It is harder to remove lice from long hair than it is from short hair, because of small lice known as “nits.”

Dr. Yolanda Lenzy of Lenzy Dermatology and Hair Loss Center in Chicopee told 22News how to get rid of “super lice.”

“Lice, just like bacteria, can become resistant when exposed to the same agents over and over again. So with anything, it is important to rotate treatment plans when something is not working,” Lenzy said.

Pesticide resistance dates back to World War II.

The FDA has approved three prescription treatments to get rid of lice, which suffocates the lice with a high level of alcohol.

It’s important to remember that just because someone has lice, it does not necessarily mean that they are unclean.