HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) -If you’re looking for a job, you’re being encouraged to dress to impress and bring your resumes to Friday’s 9th annual Hot Dogs for Hot Jobs Job Fair at Heritage State Park.

The job fair is scheduled to begin at 1:00 p.m. and will last until 3:00 p.m.

Employers represented at the job fair include Six Flags New England and Coley Dickinson Health Care.

For a full list of participating employers, click here.