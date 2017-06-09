Thrive After 55 Wellness Fair to connect residents with various resources

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The first-ever Thrive After 55 Wellness Fair is being held Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. inside the Rivers Auditorium at Western New England University.

Hosted by Senator Eric P. Lesser (D-Longmeadow), the fair is designed to connect older adults with resources to help them plan for, and thrive, after retirement.

More than 30 local organizations ranging from dietitians to the Registry of Motor Vehicles will be represented at the fair.

“Our Thrive After 55 Senior Fair will be a fun, informative way to get connected with the wonderful local businesses, non-profits and government services available to our region’s seniors. From health and wellness to transportation, from insurance to veterans programs, this fair will be an unparalleled resource for our community — and a great time, as well!,” said Lesser, who serves on Joint Committee on Elder Affairs.

The free event includes lunch and is open to the public.

To get the fair, input the address 1215 Wilbraham Rd, Springfield, MA 01119 into your GPS. See below for a full list of vendors:

Alzheimer’s Association

Baystate Dental

Baystate Health Senior Class

Big Y Dietician and Pharmacy

Columbia Gas

Eastfield Mall

Executive Office of Elder Affairs

Forastiere Funeral Services

Goodwill Industries

Greater Springfield Senior Services

Hampden County Registry of Deeds

Hampden Hearing Center

Health New England

Healthcare News

Holyoke Soldiers Home

Home Helpers

Jewish Community Center

Jewish Geriatric Services

Landmark Monastery

Life Care of Wilbraham

Longmeadow Fire Department

Louis & Clark Pharmacy; Medical Equipment and Supply

Massachusetts Commission for the Deaf & Hard of Hearing

Massachusetts Department of Veterans’ Services

Massachusetts Senior Action Council

MassDOT/Registry of Motor Vehicles/EZPass

Mercy Hearing Center

Mercy Home Health Care

Office of Consumer Affairs

Office of the Secretary of State

Prime/Reminder

The Republican

Rick’s Place, Inc.

Scantic Valley YMCA

SHINE/ MOD Emergency Preparedness

Springfield National Armory

The Arbors at Chicopee

Visiting Angels

WestMass ElderCare

YWCA

22News Anchor Rich Tettemer will bring you highlights of the fair on 22News at Noon and Starting at 5:00 p.m.