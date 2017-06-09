Thrive After 55 Wellness Fair to connect residents with various resources

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The first-ever Thrive After 55 Wellness Fair is being held Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. inside the Rivers Auditorium at Western New England University.
Hosted by Senator Eric P. Lesser (D-Longmeadow), the fair is designed to connect older adults with resources to help them plan for, and thrive, after retirement.
More than 30 local organizations ranging from dietitians to the Registry of Motor Vehicles will be represented at the fair.
“Our Thrive After 55 Senior Fair will be a fun, informative way to get connected with the wonderful local businesses, non-profits and government services available to our region’s seniors. From health and wellness to transportation, from insurance to veterans programs, this fair will be an unparalleled resource for our community — and a great time, as well!,” said Lesser, who serves on Joint Committee on Elder Affairs.
The free event includes lunch and is open to the public.
To get the fair, input the address 1215 Wilbraham Rd, Springfield, MA 01119 into your GPS. See below for a full list of vendors:
- Alzheimer’s Association
- Baystate Dental
- Baystate Health Senior Class
- Big Y Dietician and Pharmacy
- Columbia Gas
- Eastfield Mall
- Executive Office of Elder Affairs
- Forastiere Funeral Services
- Goodwill Industries
- Greater Springfield Senior Services
- Hampden County Registry of Deeds
- Hampden Hearing Center
- Health New England
- Healthcare News
- Holyoke Soldiers Home
- Home Helpers
- Jewish Community Center
- Jewish Geriatric Services
- Landmark Monastery
- Life Care of Wilbraham
- Longmeadow Fire Department
- Louis & Clark Pharmacy; Medical Equipment and Supply
- Massachusetts Commission for the Deaf & Hard of Hearing
- Massachusetts Department of Veterans’ Services
- Massachusetts Senior Action Council
- MassDOT/Registry of Motor Vehicles/EZPass
- Mercy Hearing Center
- Mercy Home Health Care
- Office of Consumer Affairs
- Office of the Secretary of State
- Prime/Reminder
- The Republican
- Rick’s Place, Inc.
- Scantic Valley YMCA
- SHINE/ MOD Emergency Preparedness
- Springfield National Armory
- The Arbors at Chicopee
- Visiting Angels
- WestMass ElderCare
- YWCA
22News Anchor Rich Tettemer will bring you highlights of the fair on 22News at Noon and Starting at 5:00 p.m.