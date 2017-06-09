Thrive After 55 Wellness Fair held at Western New England University

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Representatives from more than 40 local organizations lined up Friday at Western New England University, to showcase the resources they have to offer seniors. The “Thrive after 55 Wellness Fair” provided an opportunity for seniors to find out about some of services and organizations that can provide them with some answers.

“Today, we’re giving information about Medicare and how Medicare works; trying to make it easier for seniors to understand,” Sarah Fernandes of Health New England said.

Dalonn Pearson from the Massachusetts Office on Disabilities was also there: “If you want to learn information about disability, disability law, disability rights, or if there has been any discrimination on disability, you can contact our office.”

“With regard to health, with regard to mortgages, with regard to housing, seems to be a lot of things going on here that are appropriate,” Richard Pinkos of Chicopee said.

“For us to be able to come out to an event like this and get information and speak to people one-on-one is terrific” said Ruth Saunders of Ludlow.

The event was organized by State Senator Eric Lesser and one of the sponsors is 22News, with the hope you can live out your golden years being active and engaged.