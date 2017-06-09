SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Even though most of us just wanted to see the sun these past few days, it can be harmful especially if your out during the wrong time of the day. 22News explains ways you can protect yourself from the rays.

It doesn’t take long to develop a sunburn. Which is why, if you’re headed outside to the beach or just to the back yard, you should make sure you’re staying safe from the sun.

Staying protected from the sun is important because you can prevent skin cancer, which can develop early on. You want to always keep an eye on your moles to check for any changes. 22News talked with a dermatologist to find out what you need to look for on your body.

Dr. Stanely Glazer, M.D. told 22News, “Generally we’re concerned about moles that have changed color, size, if its painful or itchy, bleeding crusting.” Dr. Glazer also told 22News, “Well some people are very sensitive to the UV Index it doesn’t have to be very high at all, just 20 minutes of noon sun can create a burn for some people.”

Besides hats to keep your head covered, make sure you buy sunblock that contains zinc in it. And don’t forget to protect your eyes you want to wear sunglasses that block 99% of UV light.

Keep in mind that the sun’s rays are the strongest from 10 am to 4 pm.