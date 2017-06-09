Springfield ‘Most Wanted’ suspect arrested, gun seized

Springfield police also arrested a woman who was with the 'Most Wanted' suspect

By Published:
Photo courtesy Springfield Police Department

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield police arrested one of their ‘Most Wanted’ suspects Thursday in the city’s South End.

Springfield Police Sgt. John Delaney says police have been working all week to find and arrest 24-year-old Tre Watson, who was wanted on firearm and assault with a dangerous weapon warrants since May 23.

Photo courtesy Springfield Police Department

Delaney said officers received tips Thursday that Watson was in the area of Mill Street around 1:00 p.m., where they ultimately spotted him sitting in the passenger seat of a car.

Detectives surrounded the car, and officers were able to place Watson and the woman driver, 29-year-old Alexandria Ingram, under arrest.

Delaney said detectives also found a loaded .32 caliber handgun in the car.

Watson is charged with destruction of property, firearm in a felony, assault with a firearm, extortion, stalking, and operating a motor vehicle without a license based off his outstanding warrants. In addition to those charges, Watson and Ingram are being charged with possession of a firearm and possession of ammo.

