Second victim dead in Kick Back Lounge shooting, victims identified

The first victim died after the shooting on Sunday

By Published: Updated:

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The second victim in the June 4, early morning shooting at the Kick Back Lounge on State Street, is dead.

According to a news release sent to 22News from the Hampden District Attorney’s office, Chauncy Marshall, 31, of Springfield died Thursday, from the injuries he suffered from the shooting.

Marshall’s death follows the death of Warren Payne, Jr., 27, also from Springfield, who died right after the Sunday morning shooting.

“My thoughts and sympathy are with Mr. Marshall’s and Mr. Payne’s families and friends at this time, along with the others affected by this violent incident.” Hampden District Attorney, Anthony Gulluni stated in the news release.

No arrest have been made in connection with the shooting.

If you have any information about the shooting, you are asked to call Springfield police at (413) 787-6310.

Related Stories:

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s