Second victim dead in Kick Back Lounge shooting, victims identified

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The second victim in the June 4, early morning shooting at the Kick Back Lounge on State Street, is dead.

According to a news release sent to 22News from the Hampden District Attorney’s office, Chauncy Marshall, 31, of Springfield died Thursday, from the injuries he suffered from the shooting.

Marshall’s death follows the death of Warren Payne, Jr., 27, also from Springfield, who died right after the Sunday morning shooting.

“My thoughts and sympathy are with Mr. Marshall’s and Mr. Payne’s families and friends at this time, along with the others affected by this violent incident.” Hampden District Attorney, Anthony Gulluni stated in the news release.

No arrest have been made in connection with the shooting.

If you have any information about the shooting, you are asked to call Springfield police at (413) 787-6310.

