Road work ongoing in Chicopee

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The sewer separation project continues in Chicopee, as does several other construction projects in the city. The Chicopee Department of Public Works released the following schedule for road construction over the coming days:

Broadway (at East St.) Installation of sewer main begins 6/19

Detour will be at East St. and Beauchamp Terrace– Plan Ahead! Burton St. Installation of drainage 6/12- 6/13 Burnett Rd. (From Sandtrap Way towards Ludlow town line) Installation of water services 6/12- 6/16- EXPECT DELAYS, Plan ahead!

Installation of 30″ water main will begin June 26 –Please seek alternate routes, and expect delays!!! McDonald Dr. Road Paving 6/29 – same day Montcalm St. Road Resurfacing 6/8 – completion 3-4 weeks Old Field Road Road Resurfacing & Repair 6/12 – completion 2-3 weeks Prospect St. Sidewalk Recon. Buckley Blvd to Factory St. 5/1-5/12 Sandtrap Way Installation of water main 6/19- 6/23 School St. Installation of sewer main 6/14- 6/23 Springfield St. Road Resurfacing 5/31- completion 3-4 weeks Walnut St. Installation of sewer main 6/12- 6/16 (From Church to Broadway) Willimansett Sewer Project (Chicopee/Meadow St. Area) Raising of structures in newly paved areas, sidewalk construction, loaming/seeding, and restoration activities continue throughout the project