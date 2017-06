BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Certain containers of cashews from Aldi have been recalled after the FDA says they could contain glass.

“Southern Grove” Cashes Halves and Pieces with Sea Salt are being recalled. Affected canisters have a “best by” date of Nov. 27 and 28 of 2018 printed on the bottom of the can.

If you have any of the cans, you can return them for a refund.