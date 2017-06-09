Puerto Rico to vote on statehood Sunday

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The United States will have to add another star to the American Flag, if Puerto Rico becomes the 51st state.

Since 1917, Puerto Rican residents have been U.S. citizens, but can’t vote in presidential elections.

Citizens will vote on Sunday as to whether the U.S. Commonwealth should become a state.

Reina Jewell, who has family in Puerto Rico told 22News, the island becoming a state is long overdue.

“I think that’s awesome because everyone has a voice and everyone should have an opportunity to for what they want,” Jewell said. “And if they can’t vote, what is the point of them being a part of the United States.”

Puerto Rico has been struggling financially for some time. The island currently has more than $70 billion of outstanding debt.

22News is following this story and we’ll bring you the results as they become available.