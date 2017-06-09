Police investigating deaths of 4 blue herons on Cape Cod

MASHPEE, Mass. (AP) — Police in Massachusetts are investigating the deaths of four great blue herons.

The Cape Cod Times reports that the birds were found near the Mashpee River herring run off of state Route 130 on tribal land in the past two weeks. Mashpee Wampanoag police say the deaths are irregular.

Wampanoag police have partnered with the state Environmental Police and the Wampanoag Department of Natural Resources for a probe into the deaths.

The Department of Natural Resources will test herring from the run to see if the fish caused the birds’ deaths. Officials will also perform an X-ray and necropsy on one of the herons.

Great blue herons are protected by the Federal Migratory Bird Treaty Act of 1918.

