Northampton receives $20,000 Climate Change Preparedness Grant

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Massachusetts has awarded the City of Northampton $20,000 to help address its vulnerability to climate change. This grant is one of 63 given around the state.

According to a news release sent to 22News from Northampton’s Mayor’s office, the city has been making great progress reducing greenhouse gas emissions, preparing for climate change and expanding renewables, among other effective efforts.

“This grant supports the city’s own investment in preparing for climate change and the climate change adaptation effort that we are making in this year’s capital budget,” Northampton Mayor David J. Narkewicz stated in the news release. “Regardless of what happens in Washington, Northampton will remain a leader in sustainability, including preparing for climate change.”

These efforts to prepare for climate change is coordinated by the Office of Planning and Sustainability, Central Services, the Department of Public Works, Emergency Management and the Health Department.