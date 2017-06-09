Northampton celebrates Arts Night Out event

NORTHAMPTON, Mass (WWLP) – It was a night full of original artwork and live performance in Northampton Friday night, as the city celebrated its monthly “Arts Night Out” event.

Hundreds gathered in downtown Northampton to see art projects from local public school students.

It was a chance for the community to see how art programs have a positive impact on children and teens.

Members of the Northampton Education Foundation hoped Friday night’s event will bring in more support for local public schools.

Northampton Education Foundation Chair Mark Watts told 22news, “It really shows all the hard work that the public school teachers are doing in Northampton and the kind of exciting programs that our schools have.”

“Arts Night Out” is held the second Friday of every month in downtown Northampton.