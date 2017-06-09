Navy sailor remains missing after going overboard

Missing Sailor is from Rhode Island

Associated Press Published:
generic ocean
Ingram Publishing photo

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A U.S. Navy sailor from Rhode Island remains missing after being reported overboard from a guided-missile cruiser off the coast of North Carolina.

Petty Officer Christopher Clavin of Lincoln went overboard Tuesday afternoon from the USS Normandy, which is based in Norfolk, Virginia.

His mother, Theresa Lafrate, identified him to The Providence Journal on Thursday.

She says the 23-year-old graduated from Lincoln High School and went straight into the Navy.

The Navy said in a statement that Clavin went overboard during a training mission about 80 miles offshore. A search involving an aircraft carrier with four helicopters, a U.S. Coast Guard medium endurance cutter and guided missile destroyers.

Military officials say the search has covered 2,500 square miles and will continue.

 

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s