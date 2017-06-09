Man from Brookfield killed in motorcycle crash

UNION, Conn. (WWLP) – A man from Worcester County was killed in a motorcycle crash just over the state line in Connecticut Thursday evening.
According to the accident report filed by Connecticut State Trooper Patrick O’Brien, 27 year-old Christopher Larson of Brookfield lost control of his Honda Cbr60 while trying to negotiate a curve on Route 171 in the town of Union.
O’Brien says that Larson was thrown from his bike, and was killed. The motorcycle went onto its side, and then struck a tree.
Connecticut State Police are still looking into what led up to the crash. Any witnesses are being asked to call O’Brien at (860) 896-3222 extension 8037.