Man convicted of animal cruelty for stabbing pit bull

William Whitson says he tried to stop dog from attacking a smaller dog

Associated Press Published:
William Whitson of Fall River was convicted of animal cruelty for stabbing a pit bull.

FALL RIVER, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts man who nearly killed a dog by stabbing it five times has been convicted of animal cruelty.

William Whitson, of Fall River, was convicted Thursday and faces sentencing next Friday.

The Herald News reports that Whitson said he stabbed the pit bull in self-defense because it bit him and wouldn’t let go as he tried to stop it from attacking a smaller dog outside his barbershop in 2015.

Prosecutors say the dog never bit Whitson or attacked the other dog. They say Whitson saw the dogs and took the opportunity to get revenge on the pit bull’s owner, who was previously
captured on surveillance video shouting obscenities at him and trying to goad his dog into a fight with the pit bull.
