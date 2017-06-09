Hopkins Academy celebrates first annual Multicultural Day

HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – Friday was Multicultural Day at Hopkins Academy, an event was put on by the school’s Diversity Club.

Its goal was to increase awareness, unity, and tolerance among students in the school.

Students attended workshops led by the school’s faculty, teaching cultural traditions and practices from around the world, such as dance, food, music and languages.

When 22News arrived later, we found all of the students playing trivia in the auditorium.

“The purpose was to help unite the school and to bring everybody together by their similarities instead of dividing over differences,” student Felicia Fil said.

Catherine Kowal-Safron, a member of the school’s Diversity Club, said, “It was really successful. A lot of people seemed to have fun doing it and people really learned about the new cultures and games and languages, and stuff.”

The Diversity Club began in 2015 after several alleged racist remarks were made between students on campus.

The club has offered several events over the last year, including a “Soup for Syria” fundraiser, and “Women in Leadership” luncheon series.

This was the first Multicultural Day of its kind for students.