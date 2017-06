HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Multiple people were injured after an accident involving a police cruiser in Holyoke Friday night.

Holyoke Police Lt. Jim Albert told 22News, the accident happened at the intersection of Route 5 and Beech Street at 6pm Friday. The officer involved was responding to a call at the Holyoke Mall when the crash happened.

Multiple people were taken to the hospital including the officer. Lt. Albert told 22News, they don’t know the extent of the injuries at this time.