Holyoke holds special flag raising for Pride Month

HOLYOKE, Mass (WWLP) – The city of Holyoke held a special flag raising ceremony Friday night in honor of Pride Month.

Dozens gathered in front of City Hall to watch Holyoke raise the rainbow flag in honor of “House of Colors“, a resource center for LGBTQ youth and their allies.

The center offers helpful services and creates a safe environment for its members.

Holyoke Mayor Alex Morse told 22News, “It’s important to send a message that Holyoke is an inclusive community for all. I think that’s what makes Holyoke a special place, that we’re diverse racially, ethnically, linguistically, in terms of people of different sexual orientations and gender identities.”

Friday night’s flag raising was just one of several events taking place this June.

The 4th Annual Western Mass Triple Crown Pageant will be held in the City Hall ballroom on June 23.