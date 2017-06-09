Holland residents concerned about recent car break ins

HOLLAND, Mass. (WWLP) – No one wants to admit they live in a town where it’s unsafe to leave their car doors unlocked.

Since Holland Police Chief Bryan Haughey reported that many unlocked cars had been broken into, people in town have been reacting to the chief’s request to lock their cars.

Holland residents 22News spoke with, all admitted they don’t lock their cars, but will from now on. “Now that you’ve brought it to my attention, I am, but I really don’t think about it actually. I just don’t lock the doors, I feel safe,” said Mary Williams.

Faith Hinton-Groll of Holland told 22News, “It’s true when you live someplace like this, the last thing you think about is locking your car because people are so casual they go about their business.

Holland’s police chief Bryan Haughey has urged the people in his small town to be more protective of what they own, even in as quiet and close knit a community as Holland. “People need to just understand that times have changed. There’s a big opioid addiction out there and a lot of people who are addicted use opportunities to break into cars and steal stuff,” said Chief Haughey.

Chief Haughey reported to his anxious town progress towards finding the person responsible for stealing from the unlocked cars.

The Chief now has surveillance video of a suspect and the car he was driving.