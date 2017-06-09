Historic Springfield apartment building rehabilitated

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A $13 million project to rehabilitate an apartment building in Springfield’s North End is complete.

A ribbon cutting ceremony is scheduled for Friday afternoon at the Memorial Square Apartments at 2295 Main Street.

The project to renovate the historic, six-story apartment building was undertaken by the New England Farm Workers Council. Money for the project came from a variety of city, state, and federal tax credits, as well as private investment from Eastern Bank and Michael Associates.

The finished building houses some 40 apartments.