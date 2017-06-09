Former Berkshire power plant technician sentenced for Clean Air Act violation

BOSTON (WWLP) – The former Berkshire power technician who violated the Clean Air Act and conspiracy at the Power Plant in Agawam, was sentenced Thursday, to one year probation.

According to a news release sent to 22News from the Acting United States Attorney William Weinreb’s office, Scott Paterson, 46, of Manchester, Conn., tampered with environmental monitors, lowering them by a constant rate.

The news release also states that Paterson was following the directions of Fred Baker, the operations and maintenance manager at the time, causing the plant’s failure to comply with the facility’s Clean Air Act permit in 2010.

Baker was sentenced in May to 30 months of probation for his role in the scheme.

At the direction of senior managers at the plant, Paterson also tampered with the plants Continuous Emission Monitoring System, which is required by federal laws and permits. This was to delay repairs and avoid reporting to federal and state regulators that the plant was, at times, releasing excessive nitrogen oxides, the release states.

In 2015, the Berkshire Power Plant was charged with tampering with its air pollution monitoring equipment and falsely reporting data by the Massachusetts Attorney General’s Office and the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

The Berkshire Power Company and Power Plant Management Services, the owners and operators, were ordered to pay $7.25 million in fines, penalties and other payments for their roles in the air pollution scheme in March 2017.