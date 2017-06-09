Feds: $570M in fentanyl could’ve been made with chemicals seized

NORTHBOROUGH, Mass. (WWLP) – Up to 19 million fentanyl tablets could have been manufactured with the amount of a chemical seized by federal agents and local police in central Massachusetts late last month.

Friday, the U.S. Attorney’s office announced the seizure of some 50 kilograms of N-Phenethyl-4-piperidinone (NPP) from a storage facility in Northborough on May 25. NPP is a chemical commonly used in the making of fentanyl, a synthetic opioid 50 to 100 times more potent than morphine. The growing popularity of fentanyl is one of the reasons cited for the dramatic increase in heroin overdose deaths in recent years.

According to a news release sent to 22News by the U.S. Attorney’s Office, the amount of NPP seized could have produced about 19 million tablets, with a street value of more than $570 million.

The U.S. Attorney’s office did not release any information about any possible arrests in connection to the seizure.

The raid was overseen by the U.S. Attorney’s Office, and carried out by the DEA, U.S. Postal Inspection Service, and the Worcester, Northborough, and Westborough police departments.