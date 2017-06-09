Distracted walkers caught on camera in downtown Springfield

SPPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – You hear a lot about texting while driving, but what about texting while walking?

22News caught a man on his phone as he jaywalked in downtown Springfield. And another man was clearly not paying attention in the cross walk at Tower Square. He refused an interview.

22News found distracted walkers again and again.

“I do it a lot actually,” admitted Reinaly Pacheco of Springfield. “You just caught me walking and texting. It’s dangerous because you don’t know who is going to be driving or who is going to walk into you or if you are going to drop your phone so it is.”

But at least people were willing to admit it.

“I do it too much,” said Melissa York of Springfield. “I almost got hit by a car several times.”

All you have to do is search on the internet to find viral videos of people falling into fountains and even more dangerous is people walking, while texting, with their headphones in. Whether you fall into a fountain, hit a pole, a car, or fall into a hole, the consequences can be severe.

Video is circulating of a 67-year-old woman in New Jersey. She fell into an open sidewalk access hole. She’s in serious condition.

“You need to be paying attention and alert at all times. There are a lot of thing going on. Traffic. Muggers who try to rob you,” warned Paula Griffith of Springfield.

More than 2,000 people a year are injured in distracted walking accidents. Another reason the text can wait, if you jaywalk and get hit by a car, you could be legally at fault.