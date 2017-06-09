Direct flights to San Francisco now offered out of Bradley

Inaugural flight departed Bradley Friday morning

By Published:
In this photo taken Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2015, is the Ferry Building in San Francisco. In the background is the San Francisco-Oakland Bay Bridge. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg)

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WWLP) – If a trip to San Francisco is in your future, you may not have to worry about a layover any longer. United Airlines has begun non-stop service between Bradley International Airport and San Francisco International Airport.

The inaugural flight took off from Bradley Friday morning, and the 128-seat Airbus 319 was sent-off with a water-gun salute.

Daily flights to San Francisco will depart Bradley at 6:25 A.M., with arrival on the West Coast at 9:50 A.M. local time. Fights back to Bradley leave at 10:45 P.M. Pacific, with a landing at Hartford at 7:06 Eastern the next morning.

“We are pleased to be offering our passengers added connectivity to the West Coast and beyond,” Connecticut Airport Authority Board Chair Charles Gray said in a news release sent to 22News. “With the addition of this new route, Bradley now offers direct flights to more than 30 destinations nationally and internationally, making travel for our leisure and business travelers more accessible and convenient.”

San Francisco is the latest far-away destination to be offered out of Bradley, where direct flights were also recently added to Dublin, Ireland via Aer Lingus, and Edinburgh, Scotland via Norwegian Airlines. The airport has also added new amenities recently, including a duty-free shop and a Phillips Seafood restaurant.

