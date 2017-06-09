Dateline: At the bottom of the stairs

GRANBY, Mass. (NBC) – Returning home from shopping, a woman finds a young woman’s body in her house. First responders struggle to explain the horror that greeted them.

It was almost midnight when detective lieutenant Robin Whitney hit ‘record’, turning the clock back to 8:30 that same morning when Ann got home from her overnight shift.

“We were talking. She made me coffee.” Cara Rintala

Playtime with a noisy Brianna followed. Lunch. And after, a request from Ann, a paramedic remember, who was trying to nap before another overnight shift.

“She’s like, can you just go to the mall or whatever.” Cara Rintala

Cara and Brianna left the house about 3 p.m., she told Lieutenant Whitney, the goodbye to Ann — just matter-of-fact.

“That’s all I can think of you know? Is the little goodbye greeting “see you later” you know? And here we are.” Cara Rintala

Mother and daughter had a busy outing, shopping for socks at the mall, going to McDonalds to grab food for Brianna and then, a change of heart, going to a Burger King instead for mac and cheese.

“And haven’t been able to get a hold of Ann. We’ve been texting, we’ve been — calling.” Cara Rintala

Then home. Brianna spotted Ann’s body first.

“And Bri’s, like, “Mama down there?” and I– well, I didn’t know what to do. I was just– I wanted to scream. I wanted to run down there. But I didn’t wanna freak Brianna out. I didn’t know. So, I ran out the house.” Cara Rintala

Ran to her neighbor’s with her daughter. Then ran back home alone to Ann.

Watch Dateline NBC – At the Bottom of the Stairs

Friday, June 9, 2017 on 22News at 10 p.m.

