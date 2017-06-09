DA Spokesman: Teen stabbed mother to death, then killed himself

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Investigators believe that a 15 year-old boy stabbed his mother to death, and then committed suicide at a Chicopee home Thursday.

According to Jim Leydon, spokesperson for the Hampden County District Attorney’s Office, the bodies of 15 year-old Joshua Guyotte, and his mother, 50 year-old Mary Danehy were discovered by police inside the home at 87 Lauzier Terrace Thursday afternoon.

Leydon says that the Chicopee Fire Department was called to the home due to a medical alert notification just before 1:00 P.M. When they got there, they encountered 88 year-old John Danehy outside. He told them that he had heard a gunshot and a disturbance inside the home. EMTs tended to the man’s medical needs, and they called police. Arriving officers went inside the house, where they discovered the two bodies.

Mary Danehy had suffered numerous stab wounds, while Leydon says that Guyotte had died from a single gunshot wound. He says that so far, the investigation has revealed that Guyotte had stabbed his mother numerous times, and then shot and killed himself. A gun was discovered next to his body.

Leydon says the investigation has revealed that earlier in the day, a school resource officer had dealt with Guyotte and Danehy regarding the teen’s problems at school. Danehy had removed her son from school due to behavioral issues.

The case has been investigated by Chicopee police and state police assigned to Hampden County District Attorney Anthony Gulluni’s office.