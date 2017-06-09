Construction begins on new assisted living facility in Belchertown

BELCHERTOWN, Mass. (WWLP) – After being abandoned for 25 years, an empty lot in Belchertown will be the new home of an assisted living residence.

The assisted living center will be called Christopher Heights of Belchertown and will be located where the Belchertown State School used to be.

The Christopher Heights building will be the first of new developments where the school once stood.

There was a groundbreaking ceremony at the site Friday morning at 10:00. The new building will have 83 assisted living units, 43 of which are designated for low-income seniors.

Walter Ohanian, the managing director of the Grantham Group told 22News “Being able to care for our seniors and our frail, elderly population here in Belchertown is a real testament to all the work that Belchertown has done to get this project going.”

The Grantham Group runs another assisted living facility in Northampton.

Christopher Heights is expected to open spring of 2018. The project was paid for through different federal grants.

The new Belchertown Day School will also be built on a portion of the land, and will open in 2019.