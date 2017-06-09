Congamond Lake’s Middle Pond closed as crews search for missing swimmer

SOUTHWICK, Mass. (WWLP) – The search will continue Friday morning for a missing swimmer at Congamond Lake’s Middle Pond.

Southwick Police paused their search for the swimmer overnight, who they know believe drowned in the lake. Middle Pond will be closed Friday as crews continue their search.

Police were called to Congamond Lake’s Middle Pond around 2:30 p.m. Thursday after receiving a call from a woman reporting that her friend had jumped from a boat and never came back up to the surface.

Police began what they called a “rescue mission,” but a day later, it’s now being considered a recovery effort.

North and South Ponds will remain open, as well as the boat launches for those ponds.

Southwick police and firefighters are being assisted by state police, environmental police, and the Suffield Police Department in their recovery effort.