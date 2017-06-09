Congamond Lake will be open to the public for the weekend

SOUTHWICK, Mass. (WWLP) – The Congamond Lake’s Middle Pond re-opened Friday afternoon, despite it being the site of a drowning investigation.

“I think it’s good that they opened it back up,” Matthew from West Springfield, told 22News.

The pond was closed to the public Thursday night and Friday morning, as recovery crews searched for a man who went in the water from a boat and never resurfaced Thursday. Authorities suspended their search Friday afternoon at 2:30 p.m.

People who frequently visit the Middle Pond, told 22News they have mixed feelings about authorities opening that pond back, despite not finding that drowning victim.

Tom Swain said, “I think it’s kind of disrespectful. They should close all three lakes until they find the body. You know just out of respect for the family and the person that’s deceased.”

Police have not publicly identified the victim.

With expected temperatures in the 80’s and 90’s this weekend, others were pleased the Middle Pond is back open.

“Obviously, this is a great public area for boaters and fishermen and what not. But you know I think that they just have to do what they have to do to keep it open,” said Matthew from West Springfield.

Southwick Police Chief Ricardi said the pond will be open Saturday, as the recovery effort goes into its 3rd day.