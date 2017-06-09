Carbon monoxide leak at Northampton dialysis center

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – More than a dozen people had to be evacuated from a dialysis center in Northampton, due to a carbon monoxide leak Friday morning.

Northampton Fire Capt. Larry Therrian told 22News that the leak was detected at around 9:40 at the Fresenius Kidney Care Dialysis Center on Conz Street. About 15 to 18 people had to be cleared from the building, but no one was sickened or injured.

Columbia Gas crews are at the center to determine where the leak is coming from, and an HVAC company has also been called to check the heating and cooling system. While the source is still unknown, Therrian said that at this point, the leak has been stopped.