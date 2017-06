CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A portion of Front Street in downtown Chicopee is shut down following a crash late Friday morning.

Chicopee Police Officer Mike Wilk told 22News that the driver had struck a parked car, causing the vehicle to flip.

The Chicopee Fire Department had to free the trapped driver from the vehicle, but Wilk said that there were only minor injuries.

Front Street is closed in the area of the Chicopee Public Library as the crash is cleared.